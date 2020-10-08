Richard Allan Eaton
October 5, 1945 - October 3, 2020
Columbia , South Carolina - A memorial service for Richard Allan Eaton, 74, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service.
Mr. Eaton passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. Born in Florence on October 5, 1945, he was a son of the late Jeremiah Gordon Purvis and Marguerite McCaskill Purvis.
Richard was a graduate of McClenaghan High School in Florence, and later attended the University of South Carolina. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and worked as a professional bartender. He always told a great story and would make you laugh with a good joke. Richard was an Eagle Scout, an avid knife collector and had a passion for fossils and gems; he loved to play golf and the trumpet.
Surviving are his son, Eric McCaskill Eaton of Columbia and daughter, Rebecca Ann Eaton of Charleston. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice
.
