1/1
Richard Allan Eaton
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Allan Eaton
October 5, 1945 - October 3, 2020
Columbia , South Carolina - A memorial service for Richard Allan Eaton, 74, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service.
Mr. Eaton passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. Born in Florence on October 5, 1945, he was a son of the late Jeremiah Gordon Purvis and Marguerite McCaskill Purvis.
Richard was a graduate of McClenaghan High School in Florence, and later attended the University of South Carolina. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and worked as a professional bartender. He always told a great story and would make you laugh with a good joke. Richard was an Eagle Scout, an avid knife collector and had a passion for fossils and gems; he loved to play golf and the trumpet.
Surviving are his son, Eric McCaskill Eaton of Columbia and daughter, Rebecca Ann Eaton of Charleston. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
8037717990
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved