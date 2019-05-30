Dr. Richard Allen "Dick" Stedry

Service Information
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC
29650
(864)-877-3351
Obituary
Dr. Richard "Dick" Allen Stedry GREER - Dr. Richard "Dick" Allen Stedry, 75, passed away May 28, 2019. A native of Chicago, Illinois and later Greer, South Carolina, he was a son of the late Albert Rudolph and Marjorie Michelson Stedry; he was a retired School Administrator of Kent School District and a member of First Presbyterian Church of Greer. Surviving are his wife, Rebecca "Becci" Moore Stedry of the home; four sons, Mark Stedry of Ballston Spa, New York, Todd Stedry of Prairie Village, Kansas, Scott Stedry of Eudora, Kansas and James Childers of Greer, South Carolina; two daughters, Erin Boatman of Owasso, Oklahoma and Amanda Shuler of Greenville, South Carolina; one sister, Jean Schneiderhan of Eastham, Massachusetts and seventeen grandchildren. A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church of Greer conducted by Dr. Steve Vance. Visitation will be held 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Church Fellowship Hall. The family will be at the home. The family requests that memorials be made to Public Education Partners, 225 S Pleasantburg Drive Suite E6, Greenville, SC 29607 or www.pepgc.org. Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The State on May 30, 2019
