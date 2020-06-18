Richard "Colby" Alley COLUMBIA - Richard "Colby" Alley, 60, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Born on October 22, 1959, in Welch, WV, he was a son of Patricia Horn. Colby was known as the life of the party. He always had a good time and made everyone smile. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed spending time hunting and fishing. Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Patricia Horn (Walter); two children, Logan and Chase Alley; brother, Rubin Alley (Kathleen); nephew, Joey Scranao; as well as numerous cousins. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 11:00 am in the chapel of Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Rd. Columbia, SC 29209. The family will greet friends following the service. Please sign the online guestbook at thompsonsfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 18, 2020.