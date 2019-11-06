Guest Book View Sign Service Information Temples-Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services 5400 Bush River Rd Columbia , SC 29212 (803)-772-1231 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Augustus Butler Lever IRMO - The funeral service for Richard Augustus Butler Lever, 79, of Irmo will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Shady Grove United Methodist Church 1918 Shady Grove Road, Irmo, SC 29063, With Reverend Tammy Grey officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors. The Family will continue a Celebration of Life of Mr. Lever following the service in the Fellowship Hall. Mr. Lever will be placed in the church at 1:00 p.m. Mr. Lever passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at his home. Born in Columbia, SC to the late Royal Eugene Lever and Eva Folk Lever. He was a life long member of Shady Grove UMC and a 1958 graduate of Irmo High School. He was the owner and operator of Lever's Marine and Boat Repair. He proudly served in the United States Army National Guard for 33 years. Richard was a life member of the NRA. His passion was farming, attending antique tractor and car shows. And especially spending time with his family. Surviving is his loving wife, Dorothy Amick Lever of 50 years; daughter, Elizabeth L. Bollinger; sister-in-law, Ruth Lever; his beloved grandchildren, Michael Bollinger and Kayla Bollinger. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law George Scott Bollinger and his brother, Capt. Lawson Lever. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boys Farm, Inc., P.O. Box 713, Newberry, SC 29108 and American Parkinson Association of the Carolinas, 2101 Sardis Road, North, Ste. 102, Charlotte, NC 28227. The family would like to give a special thank you to Heart Strings Hospice for their compassionate care for Mr. Richard. Online condolences may be sent to

Richard Augustus Butler Lever IRMO - The funeral service for Richard Augustus Butler Lever, 79, of Irmo will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Shady Grove United Methodist Church 1918 Shady Grove Road, Irmo, SC 29063, With Reverend Tammy Grey officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors. The Family will continue a Celebration of Life of Mr. Lever following the service in the Fellowship Hall. Mr. Lever will be placed in the church at 1:00 p.m. Mr. Lever passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at his home. Born in Columbia, SC to the late Royal Eugene Lever and Eva Folk Lever. He was a life long member of Shady Grove UMC and a 1958 graduate of Irmo High School. He was the owner and operator of Lever's Marine and Boat Repair. He proudly served in the United States Army National Guard for 33 years. Richard was a life member of the NRA. His passion was farming, attending antique tractor and car shows. And especially spending time with his family. Surviving is his loving wife, Dorothy Amick Lever of 50 years; daughter, Elizabeth L. Bollinger; sister-in-law, Ruth Lever; his beloved grandchildren, Michael Bollinger and Kayla Bollinger. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law George Scott Bollinger and his brother, Capt. Lawson Lever. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boys Farm, Inc., P.O. Box 713, Newberry, SC 29108 and American Parkinson Association of the Carolinas, 2101 Sardis Road, North, Ste. 102, Charlotte, NC 28227. The family would like to give a special thank you to Heart Strings Hospice for their compassionate care for Mr. Richard. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com Published in The State on Nov. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close