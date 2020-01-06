Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Belcher. View Sign Service Information Palmetto Funeral Home 2049 Carolina Place Drive Fort Mill , SC 29708 (803)-802-7788 Visitation 10:00 AM Palmetto Funeral Home 2049 Carolina Place Drive Fort Mill , SC 29708 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Palmetto Funeral Home 2049 Carolina Place Drive Fort Mill , SC 29708 View Map Burial 3:00 PM Bush River Memorial Gardens Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Paul Belcher TEGA CAY - Richard Paul Belcher, 85, of Fort Mill, SC went to be with the Lord on January 3, 2020. Born October 12, 1934 in St. Joseph, MO, he was the son of Delbert and Virgie Belcher. He is survived by a son, Dr. Rev. Richard Paul Belcher, Jr. (Lu) of Fort Mill, SC and daughter, Ann Jeanette Gottman (Tom) of Springfield, MO; a brother Delbert Belcher of Scotts, MI, a sister Joan Teachout of Trenton, MI; five grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, and his wife Mary Anne Belcher. He attended Hannibal-Lagrange college for two years and graduated from Wheaton College. He became an evangelist before he pastored Washington Park Baptist Church in Washington Park, IL from 1961 to 1976. While pastoring he pursued an M.Div. from Covenant Theological Seminary and a Th.D. from Concordia Theological Seminary, both schools in St. Louis, MO. In 1976 he took a teaching job at Columbia Bible College (now Columbia International University) in Columbia, SC and taught for twenty-nine years. He authored many books, including his best-known Journey in Grace. He had a heart for missions and went on numerous mission trips to India, Africa, and other parts of the world. He became pastor of Covenant Baptist Church, Columbia, SC in the years before his retirement from teaching in 2005. The last years of his life he lived in Fort Mill, SC. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Palmetto Funeral Home in Fort Mill, SC with Dr. Rev. Richard Belcher, Jr. officiating. The burial will be conducted at 3 PM at Bush River Memorial Gardens in Columbia, SC. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Tuesday, from 10 AM until 11 AM at the funeral home. The family is being served by Palmetto Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Mill, SC.

