Service Information
Milton Shealy Funeral Home
115 N. Pine St.
Batesburg-Leesville , SC 29006
(803)-532-6100
Visitation
5:00 PM
Milton Shealy Funeral Home
115 N. Pine St.
Batesburg-Leesville , SC 29006
Funeral service
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Leesville , SC
Burial
Following Services
Ridge Crest Memorial Park
Batesburg-Leesville , SC

Richard Byrd Yarborough BATESBURG-LEESVILLE - Rick Yarborough, age 70, passed away peacefully on the morning of January 16, 2020. He was born in May 1949 to the late Capers Byrd "Junior" Yarborough and the present Helen Robertson Player. He was the oldest of eight children. Rick retired from Alltel/Windstream after over 30 years of dedicated service. He was married to Susan McElrath, the love of his life, and shared three beautiful children that he was very proud of, Rhonda, Angela and Brian. Rick always greeted everyone he met with a smile and a handshake. He truly lived life through simple pleasures like spending time with friends and family, playing the guitar, riding his motorcycles, trucks and jeeps and watching all of his "grandchaps" play sports. Rick always had a kind and positive word to say to whomever came his way. Rick is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Susan; daughters, Rhonda Yarborough Edwards (Steven) and Angela "Floss" Yarborough and son, Brian Yarborough (Summer); and five of the most precious grandchildren that he treasured with all of his heart, Ryanne, Brady, Matt, CJ and Wynn. Rick is also survived by his Mother and bonus-Father Helen and Danny (Pop) Player; siblings, Vonnie, Teresa (Pepper), Jenny Lynn, Holly, Michael (Sofie), Mark (Beth), Linda (Lewis) and all of his nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 19th at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Leesville with burial immediately following at Ridge Crest Memorial Park in Batesburg-Leesville with Reverend Charles M. Leonhardt officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 18th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Milton Shealy Funeral Home in Batesburg-Leesville. The family will be at the home of Brian Yarborough at other times. In honor of Rick's love for his Clemson Tigers, the family request that you wear something orange this weekend. GO TIGERS! The Family would like to extend a special thanks to Logan Lucas for his stem cell donation allowing our family to spend extra time with Rick/Daddy/Granddaddy. Condolences may be expressed at

