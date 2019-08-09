Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Calhoun Inabinet. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Northeast 4219 HARD SCRABBLE RD Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-788-6310 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Dunbar Funeral Home - Northeast 4219 HARD SCRABBLE RD Columbia , SC 29223 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Spring Valley Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Richard Calhoun Inabinet COLUMBIA - A memorial service for Dr. Richard Calhoun Inabinet, 67, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Spring Valley Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel. Dr. Inabinet passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Born in Orangeburg on January 6, 1952, he was a son of the late James Alonzo Inabinet and Dorothy Thomas Way, and stepson of the late, Lawrence G. Way. He graduated from the University of South Carolina with a Master's degree and PhD in Philosophy. He was a member of Spring Valley Presbyterian Church. Dr. Inabinet received the prestigious William B. Harvey Award for Outstanding Educator of the Year as a young principal along with other national and state awards and recognitions throughout his career. He touched the lives of many educators through his work with the University of South Carolina and Richland School District Two. To this day, he is widely respected for his guidance and compassion for numerous colleagues and students. Surviving are his wife, Marilyn Croft Inabinet; son, Chris Inabinet (Ginny); daughter, Allie Inabinet Harris (Wade); brother, Thomas E. Inabinet (Becky); and grandchildren, Cal, Tanner and Hampton Inabinet, and Mason and Madison Harris. In addition to his parents, Dr. Inabinet was predeceased by his brother, Lonnie Inabinet. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spring Valley Presbyterian Church Preschool, Spring Valley Presbyterian Church, 125 Sparkleberry Lane, Columbia, SC 29229. The family would like to extend a special thank you to his niece, Debi Oelze for all her love and support. Please sign the online guestbook at

