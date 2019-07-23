Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Richard Charles Alderman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Dr. Richard Charles Alderman LITTLE ROCK, SC - Dr. Richard Charles Alderman, 83, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at McLeod Hospice House. Born in Alcolu, he was the son of the late Paul R Alderman Jr and Jean Richardson Alderman. Dr. Alderman was pastor of Little Rock Baptist Church in Little Rock, SC for 60 years. He graduated Columbia Bible College in 1956, Southeast Seminary in Wake Forest in 1959, and received his Doctorate of Theology from Luther Rice Seminary in 1975. He was a Dillon High School Bible teacher, educator, and golf coach; Head Master at Avalon Academy; Dillon County Fire Department chaplain; and an honorary Gideon. Dr. Alderman was Board Chairman of International Christian Centers for the Deaf, Board Chairman of the Alumni Association of Columbia Bible College, as well as on the Board of Directors of Pioneers Missions Agency. He authored six books and several Gospel tracts. Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Martha Knight Alderman; sons Jay Alderman of Little Rock, Pastor Christopher Alderman (Elizabeth) of Latta, and Kevin Alderman (Kristin) of Keller, TX; sister Nancy Alderman Mims of Sumter and nephew James Paul "Jimmy" Mims of Myrtle Beach; 8 grandchildren - Ashley, Paul, Taylor, Aaron, Richard, Riley, Grayson, and Macey; 2 great-grandchildren - Dominic and Kezia. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Alderman Lee. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, July 24th at Little Rock Baptist Church with Dr. Robert L. Alderman and Mr. Bobby Richardson officiating. Burial will be at the Huggins Cemetery in Little Rock. Family will receive friends from 1-2:30 pm on Wednesday, July 24th at the Fellowship Hall of Little Rock Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to LRBC Faith Promise Missions, P.O. 158, Little Rock, SC 29567 or to The Gideons International at the same address. Cooper Funeral Home, 209 Black Branch Rd, Dillon, SC 29536, is in charge of the arrangements. www.cooperfh.com Published in The State on July 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close