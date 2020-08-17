1/2
Richard Claytor
1954 - 2020
Richard Ashley Claytor COLUMBIA - A graveside service for Richard Ashley Claytor, 65, of Hopkins SC will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at St. John's Episcopal Church Cemetery,Congaree. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mr. Claytor passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. Born in Gaffney, SC on December 12, 1954, he was a son of John "Jack" Claytor and Miriam Parris Claytor. Richard was a graduate of Lower Richland High School and the University of South Carolina, but loved Clemson Football. He was the owner and operator of RAC Machine Company. He was a member of St. John's Episcopal Congaree. In addition to his parents, surviving are his daughters, Sarah Williams (Hunter), Brittany Mullins (Sidney), Parris Balazs (Joe), and Abby Claytor; grandchildren, Banks Williams, Locke Williams, Catherine Mullins, Sidney Mullins IV, Adaline Mullins, and Liam Balazs; and brothers, Tommy Claytor (Nora) and John Claytor (Georganna); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Ann Claytor. The family wishes to thank the Prisma Health Trauma Team, specifically Dr. Jacob Hessey. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Glaucoma Research Foundation or the National Federation of the Blind. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com

Published in The State on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. John's Episcopal Church Cemetery
