Richard F. Colvin GEORGETOWN Richard Francis Colvin, Esq., widower of Doris B. Colvin rested his case on November 9, 2019. Born in Camden, he was the third child of Leland F. and Donna King Colvin. Richard was a graduate of Camden High School and a proud member of the undefeated state champion 1964 Camden Bulldogs Football Team. He graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1969 and the USC School of Law in 1981. Richard was proud to be an attorney having practiced law primarily in Kershaw and Georgetown Counties. He is survived by the light of his life, his daughter, Katharine Eileen Colvin of Charleston, S.C. Richard is also survived by siblings, Leland D. Colvin, Donna C. Forrest and J. Randall Colvin. At his request there will be no funeral service. Richard was a Christian of the Methodist denomination. He left this life grateful for his blessings and filled with hope and love for all mankind. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Nov. 11, 2019