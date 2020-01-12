Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Crapps. View Sign Service Information Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service 914 Meeting St. West Columbia , SC 29169 (803)-794-1743 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Fulmer (Doc) Crapps WEST COLUMBIA - Richard F. Crapps of West Columbia, SC passed on to his eternal resting place on Friday January 10, 2020. Visitation and services will be held Monday January 13, 2020. The family will receive friends and loved ones at 1 pm; and funeral service will be held at 2 pm in the sanctuary at Platt Springs United Methodist Church located at 3215 Platt Springs Road in West Columbia, SC. Services will be conducted by Pastor Michael J. Hood of PSUMC. Burial will follow at Southland Memorial Garden in West Columbia. He was born September 3, 1926. He was a son of Jessie and Beulah Crapps of Leesville, SC. He was a retired employee of Keebler Co. Division of Kellogg's; and Frank's Car Wash Equipment Supply. He also often delivered cars for dealerships in the midlands area. Mr. Crapps was a long-time member of Platt Springs UMC, and served for a number of years as Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts program at the church. He mentored many wonderful kids while working with the Scouts, and considers them all friends today. He is survived by his wife of 74 years - Lorine Hutchins Crapps;and one daughter Rhonda Hyatt (J.C.) of Cayce. He was preceded in death by his son Richard D. (Ricky) Crapps; brothers Karl, Curtis, Neley, Hoyt, and Drayton Crapps; and sisters Inese Little, Carrie WhittleLong, and Geneva Whittle. Also surviving are brothers Charlie, David, and Robert (Sap) all of Leesville, SC; and sisters Pauline Lucas of Leesville, SC and Mary Alice Caughman of Lexington, SC. Seven surviving grandchildren are Melissa Shumpert, Kenny Shumpert (Becky), Chad Shumpert, Stephanie Goodwin (Dex), Michael Crapps, Beth Sheffler (Marc) of Orlando, FL; and Kevin Crapps-Carter. The ten surviving great-grandchildren are John Lewis, William Crapps, Clayton Crapps, Sidney Marie Slade, Caleb Strauser, Aidan Strauser, Liliana Shumpert, Blake Shumpert, Cameron Sheffler, and Blake Sheffler. In addition he is survived by three great-great grandchildren. Grandsons and Great-grandsons Chad, Kenny, Michael, John, Clayton, and Graham will serve as Pallbearers. The Wesley Fellowship Sunday School Class at PSUMC have been designated honorary Pallbearers. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Platt Springs United Methodist Church. Please sign the online guest book at

