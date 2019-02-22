Reverend Richard C. Crump, Sr. SILVERSTREET - Reverend Richard C. Crump, Sr. was born August 3, 1936, in Silverstreet, South Carolina to the late Reverend Porterfield Crump and Fannie Wyatt Crump. He was married 61 years to Emma Lee Greely Crump.They are proud parents of four children Emily Rita Crump-Saddler (Calvin), Richard Jr., Ketekash Raquel Crump-Lukie (Darryl) and Aquilla Ricardo (Lamonica); seven grandchildren: Richard Garvin Saddler, Stanford Greely Saddler, Naaman Emmanuel Lukie, Gaalon Albee's Lukie, Emilee Mikayla Crump, Kalob Hunter-Crump and Cameron Ricardo Crump. There will be a visitation on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 5:00-6:00 at Wilson Funeral Home of Newberry, SC. Services will be held at Noon Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Belmont Baptist Church, Silverstreeet, SC. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhomeofnewberry.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 22, 2019