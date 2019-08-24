Richard Dabney CAMDEN- A service to celebrate the life of Richard Stanley Dabney, age 72, will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, August 26, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 6:00 7:30 PM at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel. Memorials may be made to the , c/o Gail Kirkland, 647 Lachicotte Road, Lugoff, SC 29078. Richard died on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Born in Camden, he was the son of the late Clemmie Butler and Carrie Bertha Trimnal Dabney. He served in the National Guard and retired from DuPont. He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Billie Riddle Dabney; sons, Erica Dana Dabney of Elgin and Richard Stanley Dabney, Jr. of Fort Mill; daughter, Dana Dabney Outlaw (Scott) of Camden; grandson, Davis Outlaw of Camden; brother, Gerald Dabney (Janet) of Camden; and sister, Lowrance Morris of Camden. Richard was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Alvo, Charles, and Ronnie Dabney; and his sister, Brenda Martin. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Dabney family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 24, 2019