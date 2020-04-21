Richard David "Dick" Moseley, Sr. COLUMBIA - A private graveside service for Richard David "Dick" Moseley, Sr., 78, will be held Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Park. A livestream of the service will begin at 1:50 p.m. on the Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine Facebook page. Dick died Saturday, April 18, 2020. Born in Augusta, GA, he was a son of the late Lee Willard Moseley and Maude Piver Moseley. A 1961 graduate of Lower Richland High School, he was the owner and general contractor of Dick Moseley Builders. He served in the US Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis and was a member of Acacia Lodge No. 94. Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Bobbie Moseley; his children, Richard David "Dickie" Moseley, Jr. (Michele) of Columbia, Carol Moseley Bowling (Doug) of Lugoff, and Christopher Lee Moseley (Amy) of Columbia; grandchildren, Kristin Moseley, Richard Moseley III, Leanna Bowling, Jay Bowling, Jack Moseley, and Abby Moseley; and siblings, Gail, Pam, and Steve. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Patsy and Eva. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Epworth Children's Home, PO Box 50466, Columbia, SC 29250 or a . Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 21, 2020