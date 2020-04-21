Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard David Moseley Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard David "Dick" Moseley, Sr. COLUMBIA - A private graveside service for Richard David "Dick" Moseley, Sr., 78, will be held Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Park. A livestream of the service will begin at 1:50 p.m. on the Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine Facebook page. Dick died Saturday, April 18, 2020. Born in Augusta, GA, he was a son of the late Lee Willard Moseley and Maude Piver Moseley. A 1961 graduate of Lower Richland High School, he was the owner and general contractor of Dick Moseley Builders. He served in the US Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis and was a member of Acacia Lodge No. 94. Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Bobbie Moseley; his children, Richard David "Dickie" Moseley, Jr. (Michele) of Columbia, Carol Moseley Bowling (Doug) of Lugoff, and Christopher Lee Moseley (Amy) of Columbia; grandchildren, Kristin Moseley, Richard Moseley III, Leanna Bowling, Jay Bowling, Jack Moseley, and Abby Moseley; and siblings, Gail, Pam, and Steve. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Patsy and Eva. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Epworth Children's Home, PO Box 50466, Columbia, SC 29250 or a . Memories may be shared at

Richard David "Dick" Moseley, Sr. COLUMBIA - A private graveside service for Richard David "Dick" Moseley, Sr., 78, will be held Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Park. A livestream of the service will begin at 1:50 p.m. on the Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine Facebook page. Dick died Saturday, April 18, 2020. Born in Augusta, GA, he was a son of the late Lee Willard Moseley and Maude Piver Moseley. A 1961 graduate of Lower Richland High School, he was the owner and general contractor of Dick Moseley Builders. He served in the US Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis and was a member of Acacia Lodge No. 94. Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Bobbie Moseley; his children, Richard David "Dickie" Moseley, Jr. (Michele) of Columbia, Carol Moseley Bowling (Doug) of Lugoff, and Christopher Lee Moseley (Amy) of Columbia; grandchildren, Kristin Moseley, Richard Moseley III, Leanna Bowling, Jay Bowling, Jack Moseley, and Abby Moseley; and siblings, Gail, Pam, and Steve. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Patsy and Eva. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Epworth Children's Home, PO Box 50466, Columbia, SC 29250 or a . Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Apr. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations