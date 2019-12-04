Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Davis Young. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Davis Young COLUMBIA Richard Davis Young, 68, of Columbia, South Carolina passed away at his home in Columbia, SC on November 19, 2019. He was born on April 30, 1951, Louisville, Kentucky to Richard and Dorthea Mae (Thomas) Young Leinart. Richard is survived by his wife, Angela Young (nee Duncan); son John Drummond Young; sisters Sally Young and Cynthia Young. Richard graduated from the University of Louisville with a Master's Degree in Philosophy. He was an avid reader and writer. He loved to walk in the woods and travel. He worked for the SC State Senate for more the than 20 years for Senator John W. Drummond as the Director of the Reorganization Commission and later as a staff member of the State Senate Finance Committee. He briefly worked for Governor Mark Sanford as a writer and researcher. Richard retired from The University of SC (USC) as Director of Governmental Research Institute of Public Service and Policy Research. Richard published numerous books on government and public policy during his time at the USC. There will be a private family celebration of his life. Condolences may be left on the South Carolina Cremation Society website:

