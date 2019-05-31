Richard E. Hager JENKINSVILLE -Richard E. Hager, fifth of six children born to Fred and Marguerite Hager of Iredell County, NC, died May 29th. He earned a B.S. from Appalachian State University and an M.Ed from the University of South Carolina. He taught in Lincolnton, NC, Rock Hill, SC, and Columbia, SC. Upon retirement from education, he opened Monticello Gardens and Nursery in western Fairfield County. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by sisters Frances Parks and Nancy Blankenship (Arthur). Surviving are brothers Dennis (Tim) of Millington, MD; Fred J. (Jennie) of Rock Hill; Michael (Eliza) of Raleigh, brother in-law L.A. Parks of Cleveland, NC; partner of 47 years Noel Wallace. Internment will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to ETV Endowment of SC, 401 E. Kennedy St, SuiteB-1, Spartanburg, SC 29302 would be appreciated. Barr-Price.com (803)532-4411
Published in The State on May 31, 2019