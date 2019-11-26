Richard E. Sanford COLUMBIA - Richard E. Sanford, 63 of Columbia, South Carolina passed away November 13, 2019 at Dorn VA Hospital in Columbia, South Carolina. He was born November 17, 1955 in Nyack, New York. Richard is survived by his mother Annette K. Webb, father Richard Sanford Sr. (Martha), brother Mark Sanford, sister in-law Elizabeth Sanford, Stepbrother Howard Webb Jr. Richard is preceded in death by his step-father Howard R. Webb Sr, Stepsister Catherine Brouse and uncle and godfather Donald Kendall. Richard was a great chef and loved the arts and landscaping. He performed at TrustUs Theater in Columbia and in various theaters in Atlanta, GA. He was a graduate of Midlands Technical College in both Computer Technology and Landscape Design. Family will receive friends at the memorial service to be held at Thompson Funeral Home on Leesburg Road Monday December 23rd at 11am. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd. Columbia, SC 29209 (803) 776-1092
Published in The State on Nov. 26, 2019