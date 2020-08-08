1/2
Richard Edgar Dellinger
Richard Edgar Dellinger "Dicky" COLUMBIA - Richard Edgar Dellinger, "Dicky", 65, accomplished musician and friend to many, died peacefully at home Saturday, August 1, 2020 after a brief and brave fight with the Corona Virus. He was preceded in death by his parents, Blair Price and Edgar Dellinger. He was the eldest of three brothers and is survived by siblings: Stanley P. and Auby B. Dellinger; nephew, Zachary Dellinger, niece, Mary Blair Dellinger, his great-nephew, Collin McEwen, and a large extended family with whom he remained close. Richard graduated from Spring Valley High School and earned a degree in Psychology from The University of South Carolina. He was an avid athlete and participated in the boxing club while attending USC, completed several triathlons, and taught martial arts as a black belt in karate for much of his life. Richard played the guitar, piano, harmonica and was also a gifted vocalist, he was a self-taught musician. He had many life-long friends and was kind and generous to all. Richard was one of the first of the "minimalist movement" and cared much more about relationships, family and friends than acquiring material things. His most recent career was working with special needs adults as a caregiver at the Midlands Center. He formerly spent many years working in the public-school system with special needs children and teens. His heart was huge for those who struggled. Like many highly intelligent people, Richard was always seeking to learn and grow. His loyalty and faithfulness were appreciated by all who were blessed to know him. To bring someone a laugh or a smile was the point of most conversations and remarks. His wit was sharp and legendary, his musical talents also legendary. He will be greatly missed. The funeral service for Mr. Dellinger will be private. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. A livestream will be available 6 o'clock Tuesday, August 11th by visiting https://www.shivesfuneralhome.com/current-webcast/. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church Foundation, 6408 Bridgewood Road, Columbia, SC 29206. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.

Published in The State on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 754-6290
