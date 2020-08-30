1/
Richard Ellison Morris
Richard Ellison Morris HEMINGWAY - Richard Ellison Morris, Sr. 78, husband of Janice Brewer Nettles Morris, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 in a Florence hospital. Mr. Ellison was born in Olanta, SC, a son of the late William Ellison "W. E." Morris, Jr. and the late Janie Lou Cook Morris. He was a member of the Hemingway First Baptist Church, served on the Board of Williamsburg First National Bank in Hemingway, and had been a past member of the SC Funeral Directors Association and the Pee Dee Funeral Directors Association. He was a graduate of Olanta High School, where he was an outstanding Baseball and Basketball player. He attended St. Andrews Presbyterian College in NC and was a standout player there for 2 years. He was very athletic; he loved playing basketball, baseball, golf, and beloved watching college football and college basketball. After college he came to Hemingway to work for his Uncle Merritt Morris at Morris Funeral Home along with his longtime friend Al Smith and that is how he started his career at the funeral home. When he married Elaine Poston on September 25, 1965 their honeymoon was spent in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he was attending school. In 1966 he graduated from the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science and he returned to Hemingway and when the funeral home became incorporated he was chosen to become the President and Manager for Morris Funeral Home and he served in that position for 48 years. He was predeceased by his first wife, Elaine Poston Morris. He is survived by his wife, Janice Brewer Morris; son, Richard (Amie) Morris; granddaughters, Jane Ellison Morris and Maeve Cook Morris; brother, William (Billy) Cook Morris; step-sons, Derrick (Paige) Nettles and Wade Nettles; step-grandchildren, Badyn Nettles, Claudia Joy Nettles; beloved sister-in-law, Nelda (Andy) Fowler; aunts, Carleen Cook Tanner and Janie Lou Morris. He was predeceased by a niece, Meredith Shannon Morris. Graveside services, directed by Morris Funeral Home of Hemingway, SC, will be held at 5:00 PM Sunday, August 30, 2020 in the Garden of Devotion Cemetery, 800 S. Georgetown Hwy., Johnsonville, SC 29555. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM until 4:30 PM Sunday, August 30, 2020 in the Morris Funeral Home Chapel, 416 N. Main St., Hemingway, SC 29554. Memorials may be made to the Hemingway First Baptist Church/church fund, PO Box 485, Hemingway, SC 29554. Please sign the guest book at morris-funeralhome.com

Published in The State on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
03:00 - 04:30 PM
Morris Funeral Home
AUG
30
Graveside service
05:00 PM
Garden of Devotion Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Morris Funeral Home
416 N. Main St.
Hemingway, SC 29554
(843) 558-2501
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
August 29, 2020
Ellison was the perfect gentlemen!! He truly chose the right profession!! He knew what to say In the most difficult of situations. During one of the most difficult times in my life, the death of my mother, I don’t know what I would have done without Ellison. Such a thoughtful considerate person. My prayers go out to Janice and the family.
Ron Joye
Friend
August 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Knew Ellison for years. We will miss you.
Harry Tanner
Friend
August 28, 2020
Sending my deepest condolences to the entire Morris family at this sad time. Ellison was such a hard working man and always had time to share a good laugh! I will say I thought he was a “Prince of a man “. Everyone will surely miss him!
Debbie Morris
