Richard Garland Banks CAMDEN Graveside service for Richard Garland Banks, 76, will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery. Mr. Banks, husband of the late Marlene V. Banks, passed away at home on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Born in Pacolet Mills, S.C, he was the son of the late Richard Jennings and Mary Pace Banks. He served in the United States Air Force and retired from Santee Cooper where he was a lineman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, gardening, and most of all spending time with family. Surviving are his children, Richard Todd Banks (Brenda), Tammy Ham (Dennis), Trena Brockington (John) and Tina Stewart (Keith); brother, Craig Banks (Vicki); 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, Stephen Banks (Edith). Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on May 11, 2019