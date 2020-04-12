Richard H. Taylor, Jr. COLUMBIA - Richard H. "Dickie" Taylor, Jr., (81) passed away, April 7, 2020. Dickie was born on July 15, 1938 to the late Richard Herman Taylor, Sr. and Pat Cockrell Taylor. He was a proud graduate of Eau Claire High School. Survivors include his loving sister and caregiver, Sandra T. Selman and her husband, Frank L. Selman, Jr. of Columbia, niece, Senta C. Hinzman (Michael) of Lexington, SC, along with a great-nephew, Kenneth Paul Cox, Jr, (Austin Hopkins) of Durham, NC and 2 great-nieces, MaKalya Grace Hinzman and Michal Brooke Hinzman of Lexington, SC as well as several cousins. Dickie loved music, history, airplanes, horses and was an avid reader. He enjoyed writing poems and short stories. Most of these were written while a resident of Magnolia Manor/Midlands Health & Rehab Center where he resided for 10 plus years. As his friends there passed away, the deceased's family always read the poem he had written about their loved one. The family wishes to thank, Lighthouse Hospice Group for their care and love during the last month of his life. In lieu of flowers, it is kindly requested that memorials be made to Virginia Wingard Memorial United Methodist Church, 1500 Broad River Road, Columbia, SC 29210. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Apr. 12, 2020