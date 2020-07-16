Richard Haudenshild

Richard E. Haudenshild CASSATT - A celebration of the life of Richard Eugene Haudenshild, aged 80, of Cassatt, SC, will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The Reverend Craig Thompson and the Rev. Buster Morris will officiate. Memorials may be made to the American Legion Post 17 in Camden. There will be a visitation prior to the service at 2:30 PM at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Interment will follow the service. Richard died Monday, July 13, 2020, at Providence Hospital in Columbia. Born in Tiffin, Ohio, on May 10, 1940, to the late Nevin and Esther Haudenshild, he was the middle of sixteen children. He worked hard from a very young age. His hard work continued throughout his life and he instilled this trait in his children. He served in the US Air Force, travelling the country and helping make Alaska a state in 1959 by mapping out the borders. He finally landed at Shaw Air Force Base, where he met the love of his life, Patty. They were married until her death in May 2019. He worked at Dupont for 30 years until he retired. He and Patty created an idyllic setting for their family. Their children gained an appreciation for nature and animals, a respect for the environment, and a love of horseback riding and fishing. He was predeceased by his lovely wife of 57 years, Patricia "Patty" R. Haudenshild. He leaves behind to mourn his passing three loving children: Lorine Hancock (William) of Columbia, SC; April Garbade (Brian) of Cassatt; and Shane Haudenshild (Kayte) of Lugoff. He was most proud of his precious grandchildren: Elizabeth Jane and Grace Manning Hancock, Anna Catherine and Landon Garbade, and Ella and Ford Haudenshild. He had a quick wit and a wonderful sense of humor. He loved Jesus Christ and lived his life as a Godly man. He will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to know him. Grief is the last act of love we can give to those we loved; where there is deep grief, there was great love. Until we meet again, we love you Pop. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net
