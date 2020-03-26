Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Henry Sizemore. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Henry Sizemore FORT MILL, SC - Richard "Hank" Henry Sizemore, caring and loving father, grandfather, and friend, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the age of 71 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born and raised in Columbia, SC, Hank was a 1966 graduate of A.C. Flora High School and received his bachelor's degree in Business Management from the University of South Carolina in 1972. Hank resided in Fort Mill for over 35 years, and was a dedicated member of Philadelphia United Methodist Church in Fort Mill. Hank was preceded in death by his wife Jeralyn, parents Lucius Henry 'L.H.' and Thelma Sizemore, and brother Donald 'Don' Forrest Sizemore. Hank is survived by his devoted sons, Marcus Sizemore (fiancee, Hillary Rayburn), and Cliff Sizemore (wife, Christina Sizemore)all of Charleston; beloved granddaughter Lucy Sizemore; and loving best friend, Connie Martin. He will be remembered fondly by many caring cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his memory to Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 1691 Hwy 160 West, Fort Mill, SC 29708. Due to COVID-19 and our desire to ensure a safe environment for all, plans for a Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date. Details forthcoming at

Richard Henry Sizemore FORT MILL, SC - Richard "Hank" Henry Sizemore, caring and loving father, grandfather, and friend, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the age of 71 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born and raised in Columbia, SC, Hank was a 1966 graduate of A.C. Flora High School and received his bachelor's degree in Business Management from the University of South Carolina in 1972. Hank resided in Fort Mill for over 35 years, and was a dedicated member of Philadelphia United Methodist Church in Fort Mill. Hank was preceded in death by his wife Jeralyn, parents Lucius Henry 'L.H.' and Thelma Sizemore, and brother Donald 'Don' Forrest Sizemore. Hank is survived by his devoted sons, Marcus Sizemore (fiancee, Hillary Rayburn), and Cliff Sizemore (wife, Christina Sizemore)all of Charleston; beloved granddaughter Lucy Sizemore; and loving best friend, Connie Martin. He will be remembered fondly by many caring cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his memory to Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 1691 Hwy 160 West, Fort Mill, SC 29708. Due to COVID-19 and our desire to ensure a safe environment for all, plans for a Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date. Details forthcoming at www.caringbridge.org/visit/hanksizemore Published in The State on Mar. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close