Richard Lee Horton COLUMBIA - A funeral service for Richard Lee Horton, 102, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, with Rev. Dr. Chris Denny officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be David Ellis, Jim Terrell, Eddie Sells, Danny Sells, Bill Jones, and Donnie Knight. Mr. Horton died Thursday, April 11, 2019. Born in Bethune, SC on April 4, 1917, he was the son of the late Lewis Aaron Horton and Callie Pitts Horton. Richard served in the U.S. Army during WWII and retired from Southern Bell. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Surviving are many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Bertha W. Horton; his second wife, Kathleen Horton; and his sisters, Willie Blanche Dean, Myrtis Knight, Ruth Hollifield, Netti White, Polly Seagars, Ruby Anderson, Josie Jones, and Bill Horton. Memorials may be made to the Presbyterian Home of Lexington, 700 DaVega Drive.

Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine

