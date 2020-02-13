Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Humphry Timmons. View Sign Service Information Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service 914 Meeting St. West Columbia , SC 29169 (803)-794-1743 Graveside service 3:00 PM Fort Jackson National Cemetery Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Humphry Timmons FOUNTAIN INN - Richard Humphry Timmons age 73 of 553 Wofford Shoals Rd, husband of 50 years to Marie E. Timmons, passed away February 5, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial a division of Prisma Hospital. Born in Richland Columbia, SC he was the son of the late Ollie M. Vault and George N. Timmons. He enjoyed his faith with GOD. He was 100% disabled and retired from the US Army. He enjoyed spending his free time with his family and friends. He was predeceased by his mother, father, a sister Edna E. Lemus and a brother Duffy Timmons. In addition to his wife and beloved dog Rusty he is survived by: his son Richard Scott Timmons and his wife Leigh Anne Timmons, of Fountain Inn SC, 4 sisters: Juanita Timmons Rosenstein of Casye SC, Marlene Boulware of Lugoff SC, Sandra Taylor of West Columbia SC, and Diane Richardson of Lexington SC. 2 granddaughters Kaleigh S. Simmons and Adalynn M. Timmons both of Fountain Inn SC and multiple nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He will be laid to rest at 3:00 pm at Friday February 14, 2020 Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia SC with full military honors. One last time he would tell all who will hear: "If we meet and you forget me you have lost nothing; but if you meet JESUS CHRIST and forget him you have lost everything"

