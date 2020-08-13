Richard James Strobel IRMO Richard James Strobel, of Irmo, passed away on August 11, 2020. Born in Baltimore, Maryland on December 6, 1949, he was the only son of Bernard Elmer Strobel and Doris Mae Baumiller. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 50 years, Kathy Lee Strobel; his three sons and daughters-in-law, Jason R. Strobel (Becky), Aaron J. Strobel (Liz), and Derek J. Strobel (Katie); grandchildren Jacob, Katelyn, Miles, Reagan, Teague, Chloe, Sy, and Hannah; and sisters Gerrie Strobel, Kristine Little, and Kimberly Howell-McLean. He was a proud combat veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the United States Marine Corps, earning the rank of Sergeant, and was awarded the Combat Action Ribbon, Vietnamese Service Medal with three stars, the Vietnamese Campaign Medal, Cross of Gallantry with Palm, the National Defense Service Medal, the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, and several unit citation awards. He retired from G&P Trucking Company after 30 years, where he was the Senior Vice President. He was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, where he served as the founding Scoutmaster of Troop 326. Amongst South Carolina high school wrestling circles, he was known to many as "The Voice of the Midlands", having announced at hundreds of wrestling matches and tournaments, including State Championships. He also served his community and fellow veterans in the American Legion, Post 193 in Chapin, where he served as Commander, 1st Vice Commander, 2nd Vice Commander, and Finance Officer. He was also a member of the American Legion Riders Chapter and Patriot Guard. He was heavily involved in the Wreaths Across America project, coordinating the placement of wreathes, on the graves of veterans at Christmas time. He had several hobbies, but his favorite was playing golf. His thrill in life was watching his children and grandchildren play sports, including wrestling, baseball, lacrosse, and gymnastics. His love of family and friends was felt by those who knew him. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at SCOA, especially Michelle, for the care they provided during his battle with cancer. The funeral services will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, with visitation at 11:00 am 1:00 pm, the Memorial Service 1:00 pm 2:00 pm, and buried at Ft. Jackson at 3:00 pm. The service may be viewed via livestreaming at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel's Facebook page. The family requests that guests follow social distancing and mandatory mask policy. www.caughmanlexington.com