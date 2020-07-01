Richard Jerome Schlesser, II WALTERBORO - Mr. Richard Jerome Schlesser, II or also known as "Richie", "Rich", "Rick", "Jerlock", age 55, of Walterboro, a well-known chef, entered into rest Friday afternoon, June 26, 2020, at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro. Those of us that knew him probably expected his passing to have been precipitated with an explosion, a huge fireball, and many sirensor something very similar. However, his death was quiet, peaceful, and thankfully pain free with his daughter by his side reminding us all of the words of Alexander Pope, "To err is human, to forgive, divine." Richie was a 1983 Graduate of John C. Calhoun Academy in Walterboro, SC. As a drummer, he was a member of the award winning Marching Warhawks, as well as playing football and baseball.Richie had many interests and hobbies. He loved to cook (his profession). He loved baseball and softball, especially coaching his daughter and umpiring. Duck hunting was always a favorite past time as well as collecting duck decoys and hand making duck calls. He was an avid and often obnoxious South Carolina Gamecock Fanespecially from 2008-2013. He loved to rub those years in his brother's face (a fan of that other school in the Upstate). The ribbing and boasting, however, became quiet the last few years. He will always be remembered as having a loyal heart, and was a true friend to those he called "friend." To a fault, Richie was always trying to make sure those around him were having a good time. If you spent any time with Richie when there was an upcoming party, you quickly learned what "PJ" was, and probably stirred that (death trap) concoction in a Rubbermaid trash can with a boat oar. I am sure there are still purple stains that linger somewhere on the floors and walls of the Saddle Club, the Shrine Club, and Jaycee Hut. I am certain that there are urban legends in Columbia of a mystical purple drink made from a secret combination of liquors whose recipe was guarded as fiercely as "the Golden Fleece" from Greek mythology. An eternal optimist, Richie thought anything was possible. Despite any obstacle, he thought he was capable of doing or achieving anything. I hope everyone remembers the happy-go-lucky person that Richie was. You are loved and will never be forgotten. Save us a seat at the party. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you pour a shot of your favorite beverage, raise a toast, and smile with a special memory that Richie provokes. Salud! Richie is survived by: his daughter, Veronica (Ronni) Myers of Columbia; his mother, Cheryl Britton Schlesser of Walterboro; his unofficially adopted sister, Madeline Gehrig of John's Island; his brother Scott Schlesser; sister-in-law, Catherine Schlesser and their children John and Samantha Schlesser all of Smith Mountain Lake, VA. He is also survived by his great friends, Brian Moore and Adam Ligon and his beloved chihuahua, Rosie. The family will be having a life celebrationparty in the Fall in remembrance ofRichie's life. Arrangements by: The Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro 843-538-5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Jul. 1, 2020.