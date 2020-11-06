1/1
Richard Johnson III
2009 - 2020
Richard Johnson III
August 25, 2009 - October 17, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Master Richard L. Johnson III was born August 25, 20009 at Baptist Hospital in Columbia, SC. He was the son of Antania L. Mingo-Lewis and Richard L. Johnson Jr. He departed this life on October 17, 2020 in Columbia, SC.
Rick is survived by his mother, Antania L. Mingo-Lewis; father, Richard L. Johnson Jr.; maternal grandparents, Darryl and Angelia Mingo; paternal grandparents, Richard L. (Catherine) Johnson Sr.; brothers, Hanif Lewis, Isaiah Johnson, Jonathan Johnson and Justus Johnson; sisters, Hadiyah Lewis, Sidney Lewis and Ericka Johnson; maternal uncles. Darryl Mingo and Antwain Mingo; paternal aunts and uncles, Cierra Johnson, Victoria Johnson, Alexus Johnson, LaRhona Johnson, A'Mourria Jessie Johnson, Rickshad Goodwin and Raymond Harmon; nephew, Kingston H. Lewis and his best friend and cousin, Darryl T. Mingo.



Published in The State on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home
2930 Colonial Drive
Columbia, SC 29203
803-254-2000
