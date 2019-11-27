Richard Kellogg (Dick) Teed GREENWOOD, SC - Richard Kellogg (Dick) Teed, 90, died peacefully at Hospice House on Saturday, November 23. A long time resident of Greenwood, Dick currently lived at Wesley Commons. Born and raised in Hot Springs, Arkansas, he was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Herman Teed. He was predeceased earlier this year by his beloved wife of 63 years, Shirley Eubank Teed. He is survived by his three daughters, Ferol Teed Stroud, and husband John, of Greenwood, Sherrilyn Lee Teed, of Columbia, Kelley Teed Watson, MD, and husband Chuck, of Greenwood, and granddaughter, Keaton Stroud Rogers (Sam), of Greenville. He is also survived by his brother, David Deloss Teed (Jane) of Little Rock, Arkansas. He was predeceased by his grandson, Carl Holloway Stroud, and his brother Ralph Herman Teed (Elizabeth) of Little Rock, Arkansas. Private family services and entombment were held Tuesday, November 26 at Oakbrook Memorial Park Chapel Mausoleum with the Reverend Kyle D. Hite officiating. In lieu of fowers, memorials may be made in Dick's memory to the Carl Holloway Stroud Memorial Scholarship Fund, South Carolina Waterfowl Association, 9833 Old River Road, Pinewood, SC 29125 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646. Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Nov. 27, 2019