Richard Lee Kirkland HARDEEVILLE - Richard Lee Kirkland (Rick), 66, of Hardeeville, SC, passed away on August 30, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, June Hinson Kirkland, his son, Richard (Eric) Lee Kirkland, Jr,and his wife Sarah, and his daughter, Charissa Kirkland Lowe, and her husband Rick. He also had six grandchildren, Lee and Eliza Kirkland, and Caden, Asher, Matilda and Ezra Lowe. Rick is predeceased by his parents, James Edgar Kirkland and Eva Dutton Kirkland of Ware Shoals. He is also predeceased by his brothers James (Jimmy) Edgar Kirkland, Jr. of West Columbia and Horace David Kirkland of West Columbia. Rick served as Sgt. for six years in the United States National Guard. He was employed by South Carolina Electric and Gas for 35 years, rarely taking days off from work. Rick also had a formidable work ethic at home; he would begin yard work early in the morning, continue throughout the entire day, and then take his children swimming in the Sandy Run Creek to cool off at sunset. Rick bravely battled his long illness, but was a man of unwavering faith, and rejoiced in the healing presence of his savior, Jesus Christ. This faith carries through to his children, and will be an enduring part of his legacy to his family for generations. The Kirkland family wishes to express great appreciation for the prayers and endless support from family and friends these past several years. They also wish to acknowledge all of the exceptional caregivers that have cared for him and his family over many years. Donations may be made in Rick's honor to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation and to Hospice Care of the Lowcountry of Bluffton SC. The family will receive friends at Beulah United Methodist Church in Sandy Run, SC, Tuesday, September 3 at 1:00 p.m. in the church. A celebration of Rick's life will begin at 2:00 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Interment will follow at Southland Memorial Gardens in West Columbia. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

