Richard M. Kyzer, Sr. GILBERT - Funeral Services for Richard M. Kyzer, Sr., 86, will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at St. James Lutheran Church, conducted by the Rev. Kevin Ogilvie. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. Memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church or the American Diabetes Association. Mr. Kyzer went home to be with the Lord October 24, 2019. Born in Lexington County, he was a son of the late Bryan Kyzer and Ola Mae Kyzer Miller. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church. Mr. Kyzer was employed as a master electrician. He also worked with the Boy Scouts of America. Surviving are his children; daughters, Sherry Stone, Kathy Goings (Kenny) both of Lexington, Beverly Kyzer of Gilbert; sons, Mark Kyzer of Gilbert, Zachary Kyzer (Katy) of Irmo, Jody Kyzer of Gilbert; sisters, Jeanette Harmon (John) of Lexington, Dianne Ramsey of Tennessee, Iris Snead of West Columbia; brothers, Larry Kyzer (Hazel) and Dick Kyzer (Deborah) both of Lexington; and 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by 3 spouses, Patricia, Theresa, and Mattie; son, Ricky; grandson, Joshua; siblings, Bill, Carroll, and Loretta. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff and physicians at LMC, and also to Southern Surgical Staff and Doctors, especially to Dr. William Moore for many years of caring. Online register at barr-price.com
Published in The State on Oct. 27, 2019