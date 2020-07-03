Richard Larry Sinclair HAMPTON - Mr. Richard Larry Sinclair, 86, of Holly Street East in Hampton, died Wednesday morning, July 1, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Sinclair was born February 13, 1934 in Hampton County, a son of the late Burrell Hampton Sinclair and Pauline Thames Sinclair. He was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church and attended Harmony Presbyterian Church. He was a former member of Walterboro Elks Lodge and the Hampton County Election Commission and enjoyed spending his time making crafts. He graduated from Varnville High School and S.C. Area Trade School in West Columbia as a barber. He retired from Westinghouse Corporation after 40 years of services as a senior foreman. Left to cherish his memories are two daughters: Tammie Sinclair and Sandra (Billy) Altman, both of Varnville; three step-daughters: Elaine (Geoffrey) Netzley of North Augusta, Terri (Rick) Varn of Columbia and Debra (Eddie) Ginn of Varnville; and eleven grandchildren: Mitch, Shelby, Allen, Tracy, Carl, Jennifer, Justin, Casey, Jessica, Josh and Jacob. There are 10 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Virginia Dobson Sinclair; one stepson, Carlton (Rusty) Lathan; and one brother, Rudolph Sinclair. Graveside services will be 11 AM Saturday, July 04, 2020 at the Thames Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9 AM at Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home located at 300 Mulberry Street West in Hampton prior to the service. The family suggests that those who wish may send memorials to the Thames Cemetery Fund, c/o Fred Cope, 4619 Grays Highway, Varnville, SC 29944.



