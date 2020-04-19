Richard Lee "Dick" Jones LEXINGTON, KY - Richard Lee "Dick" Jones left the confines of this world and went to live in the place Jesus had prepared for him on April 14, 2020. He was 80 years old, originally from Lexington, KY., spent most of his life in Lake Worth, FL., and most recently lived in SC. Dick was a cherished father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was also a beloved brother, cousin and friend to many. Dick was everything to his family: Our rock, protector and provider and our strength whenever we faltered. Those who loved him will always ache with missing him but Dick will forever fill our hearts and memories and until we meet again, God will hold him in the palm of his hand.

