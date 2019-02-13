Richard Mack

Richard Mack COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Richard Mack will be 12 noon Thursday, February 14, 2019, at the Palmer Memorial Chapel with private interment to follow. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 13, 2019, from 6-7 PM at the Palmer Memorial Chapel, and the public may view from 2-7 PM and again on Thursday from 11 AM until the hour of service. Richard Mack transitioned Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Palmetto Health Richland. Born in Columbia, SC, he was the youngest child of the late Milton and Charlie Mae Mack. A graduate of historic Booker T. Washington High School, he also served in the United States Army. Surviving are his wife, Patricia Mack; five children: Damon (Tonya) Mack, Marvin (Ronise) Mack, Ricky (Sandra) Evans, Richard Jefferson, and Jada Mack; sixteen grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a stepmother; two stepbrothers; three stepsisters; a mother-in-law; two brothers-in-law; a sister-in-law; and other relatives and friends. Please visit www.PalmerMemorialChapel.com for additional information.
Published in The State on Feb. 13, 2019
