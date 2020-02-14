Richard "Ricky" Macy Linett ST. MATTHEWS - Richard "Ricky" Macy Linett, 71, of St. Matthews, S.C. passed peacefully at home on February 13, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Grace Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Cameron Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the church. Ricky attended the University of SC. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company, where he worked in the print shop. Ricky also proudly served in the Army National Guard. He will be fondly remembered as an avid golfer, who loved his cat Bogey. Ricky was the loving father of Richard (Melanie) Linett and Jason (Farris) Linett; proud grandfather of Landon C. Linett; and cherished girlfriend, Judy Dupont. He was further survived by many extended family and close friends. He was predeceased by his wife, Brenda Mew Linett; his parents, Murray and Sara Linett; and sister, Nancy Amaker. The family would like to especially thank Mr. Ricky's friends, Larry (Rebecca) Myers; caregiver, Christie Shuler; and the staff of Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care. Memorials may be sent to St. Jude's Children Hospital. Flowers may be sent to Dukes-Harley Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 14, 2020