Richard Marion Leski COLUMBIA Richard Marion Leski, 81, was born August 3, 1938 in Cleveland, OH and passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was the son of the late Mary and John Golembiewski. Mr. Leski was a loving father of two sons, and he loved life. He is survived by his sons, Mark Leski (Becky) of Thomaston, GA and Jim Leski (Janet) of Columbia; grandchildren, Nick Kaiser, Nicole Sapp, Calvin Sapp, Whitney Young; numerous nieces and nephews, and his best friend, John Floyd. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Elmwood Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. www.elmwoodfhcolumbia.com
Published in The State on Sept. 7, 2019