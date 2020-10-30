1/
Richard Markley Jr.
1978 - 2020
Richard Markley, Jr.
May 16, 1978 - October 27, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Richard Maxwell Markley, Jr. died October 27, 2020 at Prisma Health Richland after a short illness. Born May 16, 1978 in Lexington, SC, his life ended much too soon at 42.
Richard loved being on the water in a boat, fishing, and growing plants in his back yard. His love of dogs led him to rescue a few from bad circumstances, including his current dog, Bodie. He never met a mechanical or electronic object he could not take apart. Putting it together again was a different story.
His surviving family will miss him. They are his daughter, Eleanor L. Markley and granddaughter, Nitara Crump, of Manitou Springs, CO; his sister, Deas L. Markley of Charlotte, NC; grandmother, Meta A. Beard of Still Hopes, Columbia, SC; parents, Richard M. and Meta B. Markley of Camden, SC; and a large extended family.
Memorials may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, 1315 Lyttleton Street, Camden, SC 29020.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the Markley family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com.



Published in The State on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kornegay Funeral Home - Camden Chapel
1112 Fair Street
Camden, SC 29020
(803) 432-3583
