Richard Markley, Jr.
May 16, 1978 - October 27, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Richard Maxwell Markley, Jr. died October 27, 2020 at Prisma Health Richland after a short illness. Born May 16, 1978 in Lexington, SC, his life ended much too soon at 42.
Richard loved being on the water in a boat, fishing, and growing plants in his back yard. His love of dogs led him to rescue a few from bad circumstances, including his current dog, Bodie. He never met a mechanical or electronic object he could not take apart. Putting it together again was a different story.
His surviving family will miss him. They are his daughter, Eleanor L. Markley and granddaughter, Nitara Crump, of Manitou Springs, CO; his sister, Deas L. Markley of Charlotte, NC; grandmother, Meta A. Beard of Still Hopes, Columbia, SC; parents, Richard M. and Meta B. Markley of Camden, SC; and a large extended family.
Memorials may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, 1315 Lyttleton Street, Camden, SC 29020.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the Markley family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com
.