Richard Murrell Ray LEESVILLE - Richard Murrell Ray, 63 of Lexington County, husband of Jacqueline (Jackie) Shull Ray, passed away peacefully with his Lord and wife by his side at home on Saturday, June 6, 2020 after a year-long battle with cancer. Richard's faith and inner strength allowed him to keep a positive attitude during his illness. He was born on January 25, 1957 in Columbia, SC to the late James Murrell and Edna Gregory Ray. Richard began his work history in an apprenticeship program with W.O. Blackstone as a commercial pipe-fitter before working for 30 years as a facilities manager with SC Farm Bureau in Cayce, SC. He worked diligently to maintain a clean and safe workplace for the employees while striving for utility industry standards for the state office. He interacted with multiple contractors and vendors over the years and someone recently said, "there's no one he met that he didn't make a lasting impression on". Richard was an avid deer hunter, whose passion is carried on by his grandson. He also enjoyed striper fishing on early mornings on Lake Murray with his wife, Jackie. In addition to enjoying yardwork he loved watching the various birds that flocked to his many feeders; a pastime he enjoyed until his passing. But his greatest joy came from his interactions with his grandchildren. He was a great G-Daddy who never missed a single event whether it was a baseball game or a tap recital. He was well known as the family photographer. In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by two children, Star Murry (Graham) of Lexington, SC and Jesse Ray (Stanley Matthews) of Austin, TX; two grandchildren, Jacob Taylor and Lydia Murry; two sisters, Carole Crouch (Mike) and Betsy Willard (Ted); one brother, Gregory Ray; one nephew, Kevin Ray; one niece, Casey Spotts (Langston); grandniece, Leila Spotts and 2 nephews, Will Spotts and Dallas Ray. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by one brother, John Ray and one nephew, David Ray. The family will have a private graveside service on Saturday, June 27, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Dr. Edward Golay for his 40 years of medical advice and emotional support, Harbour Watch friends for the delicious meals over the course of Richard's illness, and Steven Harmon for countless months of yard maintenance. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you spend time with your family in the outdoors. Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Jun. 14, 2020.