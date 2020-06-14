Richard Murrell Ray
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Murrell Ray LEESVILLE - Richard Murrell Ray, 63 of Lexington County, husband of Jacqueline (Jackie) Shull Ray, passed away peacefully with his Lord and wife by his side at home on Saturday, June 6, 2020 after a year-long battle with cancer. Richard's faith and inner strength allowed him to keep a positive attitude during his illness. He was born on January 25, 1957 in Columbia, SC to the late James Murrell and Edna Gregory Ray. Richard began his work history in an apprenticeship program with W.O. Blackstone as a commercial pipe-fitter before working for 30 years as a facilities manager with SC Farm Bureau in Cayce, SC. He worked diligently to maintain a clean and safe workplace for the employees while striving for utility industry standards for the state office. He interacted with multiple contractors and vendors over the years and someone recently said, "there's no one he met that he didn't make a lasting impression on". Richard was an avid deer hunter, whose passion is carried on by his grandson. He also enjoyed striper fishing on early mornings on Lake Murray with his wife, Jackie. In addition to enjoying yardwork he loved watching the various birds that flocked to his many feeders; a pastime he enjoyed until his passing. But his greatest joy came from his interactions with his grandchildren. He was a great G-Daddy who never missed a single event whether it was a baseball game or a tap recital. He was well known as the family photographer. In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by two children, Star Murry (Graham) of Lexington, SC and Jesse Ray (Stanley Matthews) of Austin, TX; two grandchildren, Jacob Taylor and Lydia Murry; two sisters, Carole Crouch (Mike) and Betsy Willard (Ted); one brother, Gregory Ray; one nephew, Kevin Ray; one niece, Casey Spotts (Langston); grandniece, Leila Spotts and 2 nephews, Will Spotts and Dallas Ray. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by one brother, John Ray and one nephew, David Ray. The family will have a private graveside service on Saturday, June 27, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Dr. Edward Golay for his 40 years of medical advice and emotional support, Harbour Watch friends for the delicious meals over the course of Richard's illness, and Steven Harmon for countless months of yard maintenance. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you spend time with your family in the outdoors. Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington
4720 Augusta Road
Lexington, SC 29073
(803) 764-9631
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 14, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Thompson Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved