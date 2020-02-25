Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Graveside service 4:00 PM Elmwood Memorial Gardens 501 Elmwood Avenue View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Neal Gribble Sr. COLUMBIA A graveside service for Richard Neal Gribble, Sr., 88, will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Elmwood Memorial Gardens, 501 Elmwood Avenue, and after a celebration of life at Palmetto Club, Sumter Street, Columbia, SC. Pallbearers are Dr. Thomas Bryant Edmunds Jr., David Clay Robinson, John Reddin Timmons, Dr. Arthur Allen Madden Jr., Joseph Copley, Dr. James Wilkes Fant Jr., C. Harrington Bissell, Jr., Bryant McGowan, Theodore Gause Sims, Calhoun Harrelson, John Marion Sadler, and Henry Eugene Trotter, Jr. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is in charge with floral memories by DeLoache Florist. Mr. Gribble was born in Charlotte and later moved to Columbia. He was President of Premium Service Corporation, a subsidiary of Seibels Bruce; a Charter Board Member of North Carolina, South Carolina; Florida Association of Premium Service Companies for 32 years; former Charter Board Member of Virginia and Georgia Associations of Premium Service Companies for 25 and 20 years, respectively; former Advisory Board Member for Original Passage of Federal Regulation Z-Reg. Z; former Policy Board Members Coalition of Lenders and Creditors South Carolina Consumer Protection Code and Credit Reform Act of 1981; advisor for 20 years to three state departments of insurance regarding insurance premium financing; advisor to South Carolina Legislative Committees pertaining to insurance premium financing; and Mr. Gribble was presented a Commendation in 1994 by the South Carolina House of Representatives Reading in Part, "For his unique creativity to foster education for the leaders of the Premium Finance Industry from five Southeastern states and is greatly admired and respected by all of his expertise, integrity, his diligence, his leadership, his knowledge, and his tireless efforts to guide members of the General Assembly in their legislative deliberations." Mr. Gribble was a member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, the Camellia Ball, and former member of The Summit Club and Forest Lake Club. He was also an avid gardener and had a great love of all flowers which he kept blooming in his home garden year round. Mr. Gribble is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carolina Marshall Gribble; a son, George Wilmot Marshall Gribble, a daughter, Mrs. William King Bryan Jr. (Carolina Lee Gribble Bryan) of Isle of Palms, SC, a grandson, William King Bryan III and his fiancé, Elizabeth Gaillard Long of Mount Pleasant, SC, and caregivers, Gloria Reese, Sylvia Noble, Callie Watts, Daphene Allen and Eddie Williams, all of Columbia, SC. Mr. Gribble was predeceased by a son, Richard Neal Gribble Jr. Memorials may be made to the Harvest Hope Food Bank, 2220 Shop Road, Columbia, SC 29201; or to a . The family would like to thank his caregivers for their loving assistance. Memories may be shared at

Richard Neal Gribble Sr. COLUMBIA A graveside service for Richard Neal Gribble, Sr., 88, will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Elmwood Memorial Gardens, 501 Elmwood Avenue, and after a celebration of life at Palmetto Club, Sumter Street, Columbia, SC. Pallbearers are Dr. Thomas Bryant Edmunds Jr., David Clay Robinson, John Reddin Timmons, Dr. Arthur Allen Madden Jr., Joseph Copley, Dr. James Wilkes Fant Jr., C. Harrington Bissell, Jr., Bryant McGowan, Theodore Gause Sims, Calhoun Harrelson, John Marion Sadler, and Henry Eugene Trotter, Jr. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is in charge with floral memories by DeLoache Florist. Mr. Gribble was born in Charlotte and later moved to Columbia. He was President of Premium Service Corporation, a subsidiary of Seibels Bruce; a Charter Board Member of North Carolina, South Carolina; Florida Association of Premium Service Companies for 32 years; former Charter Board Member of Virginia and Georgia Associations of Premium Service Companies for 25 and 20 years, respectively; former Advisory Board Member for Original Passage of Federal Regulation Z-Reg. Z; former Policy Board Members Coalition of Lenders and Creditors South Carolina Consumer Protection Code and Credit Reform Act of 1981; advisor for 20 years to three state departments of insurance regarding insurance premium financing; advisor to South Carolina Legislative Committees pertaining to insurance premium financing; and Mr. Gribble was presented a Commendation in 1994 by the South Carolina House of Representatives Reading in Part, "For his unique creativity to foster education for the leaders of the Premium Finance Industry from five Southeastern states and is greatly admired and respected by all of his expertise, integrity, his diligence, his leadership, his knowledge, and his tireless efforts to guide members of the General Assembly in their legislative deliberations." Mr. Gribble was a member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, the Camellia Ball, and former member of The Summit Club and Forest Lake Club. He was also an avid gardener and had a great love of all flowers which he kept blooming in his home garden year round. Mr. Gribble is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carolina Marshall Gribble; a son, George Wilmot Marshall Gribble, a daughter, Mrs. William King Bryan Jr. (Carolina Lee Gribble Bryan) of Isle of Palms, SC, a grandson, William King Bryan III and his fiancé, Elizabeth Gaillard Long of Mount Pleasant, SC, and caregivers, Gloria Reese, Sylvia Noble, Callie Watts, Daphene Allen and Eddie Williams, all of Columbia, SC. Mr. Gribble was predeceased by a son, Richard Neal Gribble Jr. Memorials may be made to the Harvest Hope Food Bank, 2220 Shop Road, Columbia, SC 29201; or to a . The family would like to thank his caregivers for their loving assistance. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Feb. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close