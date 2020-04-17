Richard "Vickie" Osbia COLUMBIA - Richard "Vickie" Osbia, son of the late Eddie and Lillian O. Diamond was born on July 30, 1948, in Columbia, South Carolina. He departed this life on Tuesday, April 8, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland hospital after a brief illness. Richard "Vickie" work history included working as a Private Duty Nurse. When it came to fashion, Richard "Vickie" was very distinctive and kept up with the constant trends of style in which he dressed. Richard "Vickie" leaves to cherish his loving memory, his two brothers, Eddie Diamond, Jr and Timothy (Maggie) Diamond; one sister, Jennifer C. Simmons and a host of nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends all of whom will miss him greatly. The homegoing service for Richard "Vickie" Osbia will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020, 12:00 PM at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home with burial in Zion Chapel Baptist Church #2 Cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 17, 2020