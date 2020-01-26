Richard Cole Owen COLUMBIA - Richard Cole Owen, 43, of Columbia, was called home by his Heavenly Father on January 24, 2020. Born March 2, 1976, in West Columbia, South Carolina, he was a son of John W. Owen Sr. and Lynda Alyce Trotter Owen. A member of Kilbourne Park Baptist Church, Richard graduated from A.C. Flora High School and attended Auburn University where he studied Business Administration. At the time of his passing he was employed by Clamp Landscaping. His interest was in music and his talents included drums, guitar, vocals and songwriting. He was an avid sports fan and especially loved Auburn and Clemson athletics. He was very charismatic and friendly and always helping others. In addition to his parents he is survived by his brother: John W. "Sion" Owen, Jr. (Zoe) of Columbia, SC; John and Zoe's children: John William "Evan" Owen, III. and Zoe Hannah Owen; sister: Tara Owen Queen of Birmingham, AL; and her children: Caiti Queen and Carson Queen. The family will receive friends from 4 o'clock until 6 o'clock Sunday January 26 at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Rd. Ext. Columbia, SC 29223. The memorial service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Collegiate Recovery Community (CRC) at Auburn University, 1161 West Samford Avenue, Auburn, Alabama 36849, or Kids Curing Cancer, P.O. Box 862123, Marietta, GA 30062. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Jan. 26, 2020