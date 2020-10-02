Richard Phillips
May 19, 1936 - September 29, 2020
Aiken, South Carolina - Mr. Richard H. Phillips, 84, of Aiken, SC, husband of fifty-seven years to the late Barbara R. Phillips, entered into rest on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in the comfort of his home.
Born in Pine Bluff, AR, a son of the late H.A Phillips and the late Ella Semelka Bell, he had been a resident of Aiken County, SC, most of his life. Following graduation from Graniteville High School, he received his Bachelor's Degree from Newberry College where he lettered in both football and baseball. He later received his Master's Degree from South Carolina State University. Richard retired following a forty-year career in education, most of which were in Aiken County. He was a Teacher, Coach and Guidance counselor during his career. Richard was a dedicated Educator who inspired and influenced many young people. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
In addition to his wife and parents, family members include daughters, Page Hall and her husband, Clif, Aiken, SC, Madge Fleming and her husband, Tracy, Greenville, SC and Stacy Phillips, Augusta, GA; sisters and their husbands, Pat and Martin Sawyer and Sharon and David Handy, grandchildren, Lindsey McCully and her husband, Dustin, Lauren Reames and her husband, Brooks, Madison Hall and Perry Fleming and great-grandchildren, Weston McCully, Riley Kate McCully and Ellison Reames.
A private graveside service will be held in Southlawn Cemetery, Aiken, SC.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Athletics Department at Newberry College (www.newberry.edu
) or the National Kidney Foundation
. (www.kidney.org
)
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com
to share memories and leave a message of condolence for the family.