Richard Rienecker
1943 - 2020
Richard John Rienecker COLUMBIA - A graveside service for Richard John Rienecker, 76, will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mr. Rienecker passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY on September 4, 1943, he was a son of the late Frederick Rienecker and Ruth Burnett Rienecker. He was a graduate of Elmont Memorial High School and Hofstra University, both in New York. Richard was a U.S. Navy Veteran, a retired probation officer and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who was an avid golfer and fisherman. Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Marlene Rienecker; son, Bruce Rienecker of Columbia; grandsons, Brandon and Evan Rienecker; and sister, Janet Toscano of North Carolina. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com

Published in The State on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
8037717990
