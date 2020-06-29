Richard Sanders "Dick" Dyer, Sr. COLUMBIA Funeral services for Richard Sanders "Dick" Dyer, Sr., 91, will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. Entombment will be private in Greenlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. Mr. Dyer died Saturday, June 27, 2020. Born in Bluefield, West Virginia, he was a son of the late Nathan Sanders Dyer and Marsha Clark Taylor Dyer. Growing up with a love for cars, he left home at 18 to go to California to build a hot rod. Dick started as a salesman at Courtesy Ford in Charlotte, NC. He moved to Columbia in 1969 to open Dyer & Beck on North Main Street. He later moved to Two Notch Road and became the sole owner of Dick Dyer Toyota Volvo Mercedes. The dealerships celebrated their 50th anniversary in July 2019 and is family owned and operated by the third generation which he was extremely proud of. Dick enjoyed boating on the lake, and golfing. He was a member of Jamil Temple. Surviving are his wife, Mary Elizabeth Brinson Dyer; sons, Taylor, Andy and Blake Dyer; grandchildren, Darin Dyer, Wesley Dyer, Hunt Dyer (Michelle), Sarah Jane Dyer, Jackson Dyer, Jamie Dyer, Stephanie Dyer, Natalie Dyer, Rasner Dyer, and Andrew Dyer; eight great-grandchildren; nephews, Bruce Dyer (Ginger) and Rob Dyer; and niece, Marcia Yocum. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sons, Steven Hunt Dyer, Sr. and Richard S. Dyer, Jr. and his brother, Robert B. Dyer. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605. With the current COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that each attendee wear a mask to the memorial service. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Jun. 29, 2020.