1/
Richard T. Corley
1931 - 2020
Richard T. Corley SUMTER - Richard T. Corley, 89, of Sumter, SC passed away on September 8, 2020 at Prisma Richland Heart Center in Columbia. SC. Born in Shelbyville, Illinois in 1931, he grew up on a farm and was the son of Harold and Edith Corley. He is survived by his wife Doreen of 69 years and three children, Steven Corley (Virginia) of Sumter, SC, Timothy Corley (Tammie) of Cudjoe Key, Florida, and Ruth Foreman (Brad) of Turkey. He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Donald; sister, Eileen; and a son, David Corley (Kathy) of Syracuse, New York. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was educated in the public schools of Illinois. He attended Milliken University, Decatur, Illinois, Moody Bible Institute, Chicago and graduated from Tennessee Temple University (1953) and Tennessee Temple Seminary (1955). He was called to the mission field in 1955 and spent the next 25 years in Iran. He worked with orphans for over 20 years, started a Farsi radio program (which is still sending daily broadcasts) to reach Muslims, and with his wife boarded missionary children in Tehran, Iran. After the Iranian Revolution in 1979, he pastored the Iranian church in Istanbul, Turkey for eight years. He also taught part time for five years at Columbia International University. Until recently, he has served Iranian refugees living in Turkey on a part time basis. He had a heart and passion for reaching out to Iranians and Muslims for over 60 years with the Gospel of Christ. A memorial service will be held at Harmony Church, 1021 Sterling St. Sumter, SC on Saturday, September 12th at 11:00am. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, the family is requesting all in attendance wear masks and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Voice of Christ Ministries, PO Box 2161, Beaverton, Oregon or Christar, 1500 International Pkwy., Suite 300, Richardson, TX 75081. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family. Everyone is invited to please share their stories of Mr. Corley online at Barr-Price.com 803-356-4411

Published in The State on Sep. 10, 2020.
