Richard Terry Poore, Sr. BEAUFORT - Mr. Richard Terry Poore, Sr. 76, of Beaufort, S.C., the son of the late Haskell Poore and Helen Corbin Poore of Anderson, S.C., passed away at Beaufort Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Terry was born in Anderson, S.C. It is with heavy hearts that we say farewell to Terry, a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and surrogate father. His laughter, love of life, and genuine character will forever remain in our hearts. Terry was an avid, talented tennis guru. He was ranked #1 in high school tennis, in the top 10 of the Southern Ranking-Senior Division, and earned a full tennis scholarship to Florida State University, where he earned his BS Degree in Social Welfare. He was inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame by Anderson College in recent years, not only for his achievements on the court in S.C., but also for his accomplishments while playing for FSU. Terry's tennis serve earned him the nickname "Boomer". To watch Terry play his chosen sport was truly an inspiration. For 32 years Terry was employed with the South Carolina Department of Social Services, beginning his career, in child abuse and neglect, and later becoming the State's youngest county director in Aiken, S.C. Terry was the past owner of Aiken Insulation Company, a Licensed Residential Home Builder, Owner of Consign and Design on Paris Avenue in Port Royal, S.C., and owner of Palmetto Real Estate in Beaufort, S.C. Survived are his wife of 52 years, his love, Carol Davenport Poore, one son, Richard Poore, Jr., one daughter, Carman Poore Ferguson and her husband, Chuck Ferguson. "PopPop" to four amazing grandchildren, Harrison Poore, Chase Poore, Sophie Jane Poore and Caroline Ferguson. Also surviving Terry are one brother, Jim Poore and his wife Sara Jane, sister in law, Lana Brock Brown, three brothers-in-law, Chris, Gregory, and Steve Davenport. This world we know will never feel the same without you here, Terry, thank you for sharing your life, and your love with us. Until we meet again, we will look to the stars and see you there.



