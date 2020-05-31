Richard Tyler "Ty" McLees COLUMBIA - Richard Tyler "Ty" McLees, age 60, passed in peace on May 25, 2020 at Prisma Health Baptist after an extended illness. Formerly of Columbia, he was a resident of White Rock, SC at the time of his death. Ty graduated from Columbia High School in 1977 and attended the University of South Carolina. He obtained his B.A. degree in Business Administration from Midlands Technical College. After college he worked for 27 years in management with both Food Lion and BI-LO supermarkets in several SC communities and was beloved by his employees. At the time of his death, he was employed by Coogler Construction. Born in Spartanburg, Ty was the son of the late John Harlan McLees and is survived by his mother, Betty Condrey McLees of Columbia, son, Travis McLees (Lacye) of Anderson, daughter, Jamie Barrs of West Columbia, brother, John McLees of Cleveland, S.C., sister Elizabeth Ross of Laurens, his grandchildren and niece. An avid sportsman and fisherman, Ty never met a stranger and his quick wit and sense of humor will be missed by all who loved and admired him. A private family service will be held, and at his request, memorials omitted. Condolences to www.barr-price.com Online register at barr-price.com 803-356-4411
Published in The State on May 31, 2020.