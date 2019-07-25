Richard W. Boette MD WEST COLUMBIA - The memorial service for Richard Boette, 77, of West Columbia will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church 5637 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. The family will receive friends at the church at 2:00pm prior to the service. Richard passed away peacefully in the arms of his wife on July 18. Dr. Boette was a graduate of MUSC and served as a Captain in the US Air Force. He practiced pediatric medicine in Columbia, SC and in Greensboro, NC for 44 years. Survivors include his wife, Muriel, sister, Billie Boette and brother, Emory Boette (Shelby) and children, Jack Boette (Rose), David Boette (Kathy), Rob Boette (Leslie), Meg Thrasher (David), Deeanne Livingston (Jimmy), Robby Ross, Amy Abinsinguza (Samie), Michelle Ross, twenty grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Dr. Boette was preceded in death by his father, William August Boette and mother, Mae Belle Walters Boette, son, Andrew Ross, and granddaughter, McKinsey Cook. In lieu of flowers, the Boette family asks for memorials to be made to The McKinsey Foundation at www.mckinseyfund.org or by mail to 221 Clubhouse Drive, West Columbia, SC 29172.
Published in The State on July 25, 2019