Richard Waddell Duke BATESBURG-LEESVILLE Richard Waddell Duke, 93, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM Sunday, February 2, at Milton Shealy Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Ridge Crest Memorial Park with Rev. Bob Woodyard officiating and Military Honors. Visitation will be held from 3:00-4:00 PM prior to the service. Mr. Duke was born in Saluda, SC son of the late Perry and Eula Prater Duke. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy on BB61 USS Iowa Battleship and Aircraft Carrier CVL 24 Bella Wood. Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Richard M. "Mike" Duke (Teresa) of Leesville, grandchild, Kelli Vann (Kevin); great grandchild, Kaleb Vann. He was predeceased by his wife, Lottie Evelyn Duke; and a grandchild, Christopher Duke. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to West Creek Baptist Church, 248 Church Road, Batesburg, SC 29006. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com.
Published in The State on Jan. 31, 2020